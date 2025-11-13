Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball earned their fourth victory of the season by beating Charlotte 117-59 Wednesday night.
The Tigers seemed like they could not be stopped offensively for most of the game. They shot 54% from the floor and 64% from the three-point line in the first half alone. They went into halftime with a large 62-17 lead.
LSU came out in the second half with the same energy. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the team in scoring. The junior racked up 22 points while shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from three.
Seven Tigers scored in double digits, including Kate Koval who recorded a double-double. Koval had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
LSU ended the night shooting 49% from the floor, 50% from three, and won the rebound battle 54-37.
The Tigers will have a few days off before traveling down the road to face Tulane at Avron B. Fogelman Arena on Monday. That game will be televised on ESPNU and is set for 6 p.m.
