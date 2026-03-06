LSU dismantles Oklahoma in opening game at SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - The LSU women's basketball time wasted little time in dominating the Oklahoma Sooners in their SEC Tournament quarterfinal contest on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

LSU scored their first five baskets and commanded a healthy 12-3 lead in just a little more than one minute of play.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers would continue to apply the offensive pressure throughout the game as they would beat the Sooners 112-78 to advance onto the semi-finals with a Saturday showdown against South Carolina.

Milaysia Fulwiley led the Tigers with 22 points coming off the bench and Flau'jae Johnson was right there with her as the senior poured in 21 points and collected her 2000th point as a Tiger in the game.

The Tigers collected 49 points of the bench and their 112 points were the second most in SEC Tournament history.

LSU will face South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in a rematch from a Valentine's Day game that saw the Gamecocks beat LSU 79-72 after Johnson missed a pair of free throws in the final minute of play that would have given LSU the lead.