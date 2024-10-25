LSU Women's Basketball defeats Xavier New Orleans 114-53 in exhibition game

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU Women's Basketball was back in action Thursday night for their first exhibition game of the season against Xavier New Orleans.

This is one of two exhibition games the Tigers will play before starting their season on Nov. 4 against Eastern Kentucky.

The Tigers picked up where they left off a season ago with a powerful offense. They scored 114 points and five players scored in double digits.

Junior guard Flau'jae Johnson led the way with a double double. Johnson had 30 points and 10 rebounds on the night. Aneesah Morrow also had a double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Newcomers Jersey Wolfenbarger, Mjracle Sheppard and Jada Richard all scored in double digits. Wolfenbarger and Sheppard both had 12 points and the true freshman Richard had 14 points in her LSU debut.

Defensively, the Tigers handled business with 18 steals and held Xavier to 34-percent from the field. Offensively, LSU shot 58.2-percent from the field and they won the turnover battle 33-15.

LSU is back in action next Wednesday for their final exhibition game against LSU-Alexandria. That game is also set for 7 p.m. and admission is free for fans.