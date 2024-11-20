LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball is now 6-0 this season after defeating Tulane 85-74 Wednesday night in the Maravich Center.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow who had 25 and 23 points, respectively. Both players also had double doubles. Johnson had 12 rebounds and Morrow had 16.

Transfer forward Jersey Wolfenbarger also had a great night on the floor scoring 15 points and getting eight rebounds and two blocks.

LSU never lost their lead throughout the game, but Tulane did go on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the LSU lead to seven.

"We just became very complacent," said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. "One Pass one shot, one pass one shot, 'well, coach, I'm open,' Okay, well, five of you on the perimeter went 4-for-23. I believe if I missed some of those, I'd do something different. I'd take them off the dribble, I'd reverse the ball and get that shot maybe on the fourth or fifth pass."

LSU was 3-for-16 from 3-point range on Wednesday night.

They will travel to Nassau, Bahamas next week for the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Tigers face Washington on Monday. They will face either NC State or Southern University on Wednesday.