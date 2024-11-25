LSU women's basketball completes comeback to defeat Washington 68-67

Courtesy: LSU women's basketball on X

NASSAU, Bahamas - LSU women's basketball beat the Washington Huskies 68-67 in their first road game of the season. The Tigers completed a comeback after Kailyn Gilbert scored a layup with less than two seconds remaining in the opening round of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

Sa'Myah Smith and Aneesah Morrow both had double-doubles in the matchup. Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson both led the team in scoring with 19 points.

LSU started off slow against the Huskies with only 11 points in the first quarter, which put the Tigers in an early 13 point deficit. Gilbert's late score and then game-winning steal on the Huskies' inbound secured the victory for LSU.

LSU moves to 7-0 on the season. The Tigers will face the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Wednesday at 12:30 P.M. in the second round of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. The game will stream on FloSports.