LSU women's basketball back in Top-5 of AP Poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is back inside the Top-5 of the AP Poll.

The 25-1 Tigers come in at No. 5 in this week's rankings. LSU beat Missouri and Tennessee last week to improve to 10-1 in SEC play.

The Tigers take the floor again on Sunday at 2 p.m. against No. 3 Texas in Austin. The Top-5 matchup will be broadcast on WBRZ.