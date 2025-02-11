65°
LSU women's basketball back in Top-5 of AP Poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is back inside the Top-5 of the AP Poll.
The 25-1 Tigers come in at No. 5 in this week's rankings. LSU beat Missouri and Tennessee last week to improve to 10-1 in SEC play.
The Tigers take the floor again on Sunday at 2 p.m. against No. 3 Texas in Austin. The Top-5 matchup will be broadcast on WBRZ.
