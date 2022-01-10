LSU women pick up huge road win over Auburn 76-48

After their 13-game win streak was snapped on Thursday against #1 South Carolina, #13 LSU women's hoops got back to the winning ways with a 76-48 road win against Auburn. The win moves LSU to 15-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

“You’ve got to go on the road if you want to be a good team and you’ve got to steal some victories,” Coach Mulkey said. “We’ve done that. We’ve gone on the road and we’ve won two (in the SEC). Now what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to protect home court.”

The Tigers will return to the friendly confines of the PMAC this week starting on Thursday against Missouri tipping off at & PM, followed by Vanderbilt Sunday at noon.

Khaylya Pointer had her fifth double-double of the season, leading LSU with 24 points and 10 rebounds. She also had six assists. Faustine Aifuwa also played well with 10 points and five rebounds. Hannah Gusters scored in double figures for the first time since the season opener, scoring 13 points in Sunday’s win.