LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament run

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team gets their 2025 NCAA Tournament run started Saturday night.

The Tigers, a 3-seed, will get Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow back from injuries. While Johnson, Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams make up one of the best trio's in the country, LSU will need production from everybody else to make a deep run in the tournament.

"You don't win big games or even championships if you don't have contributions from everyone," said head coach Kim Mulkey. "If you'll remember, back two years ago in the National Championship Game, who were the three MVPs of that game? It wasn't Angel Reese, it wasn't Morris. It was (Last Tear) Poa, it was Sa'Myah (Smith), and it was -- shot the heck out of the ball -- (Jasmine) Carson, and those three came off the bench."

"I know to get through this tournament it's going to take everybody," said junior guard Flau'jae Johnson. "Yeah, we're the big three, but it's going to take a big eight to get to where we want to go. I know this because of how hard the Elite Eight was last year. You look down the bench and you're like, dang, we need one more, we need two more. It's just about like we need everybody. Everybody is important. We've got to be accountable about what we do off the court and on the court."

LSU plays 14-seed San Diego State at 9:15 CT Saturday night at the Maravich Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN>