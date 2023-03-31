77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship

21 hours 51 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, March 30 2023 Mar 30, 2023 March 30, 2023 11:00 PM March 30, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS - The  was down by nine in the second half to Virginia Tech. But the Tigers came back, outscoring the Hookies by 16 late in the quarter to head to their first ever national championship in program history.

Watch live coverage here

LSU relied on their veterans during Friday's contest as Alexis Morris, Angel Reese, and LaDazhia Williams were the only Tigers to score in double figures. 

The Hokies led by as many as 12 in the third quarter, and it seemed like they were controlling the game. But big buckets by Alexis Morris and Angel Reese turned the tide.

Morris finished with 27 points, while Reese had her 33rd double-double finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU will now play the winner of South Carolina and Iowa for the national championship on WBRZ Sunday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days