LSU to give out LED wristbands coordinated with lights for game versus Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU will be giving away LED wristbands to fans, which will be synced with the lights in Tiger Stadium for their football game against Ole Miss Saturday.
The wristbands, which are provided by Our Lady of the Lake, will be placed on every seat in the lower bowl and all club and suite areas. Fans in the upper bowl will receive them for their respective section on a first-come-first-serve basis in the concourse.
The LED wristbands are programmed to be activated at various points during the game, including Callin’ Baton Rouge during pregame, the Golden Band from Tigerland intro video, LSU’s intro video before taking the field and Saturday Night in Death Valley.
The Tigers host Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m.
