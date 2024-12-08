65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU to face off against Baylor in Texas Bowl

Sunday, December 08 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers will take on the Baylor Bears in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on New Year's Eve. 

The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston and kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. 

