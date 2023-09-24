LSU Tigers drop one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers drop one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday, Sept. 24.

After LSU's hard-fought victory against Arkansas Saturday, they have fallen a single spot. The Tigers are now ranked No. 13.

See the full list below.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. USC

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Alabama

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Washington State

17. Duke

18. Miami

19. Oregon State

20. Ole Miss

21. Tennessee

22. Florida

23. Missouri

24. Kansas

25. Fresno State

The Tigers are now preparing to play against Ole Miss in Oxford next week. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.