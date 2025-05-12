LSU tabs six former greats for induction into Athletic Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - LSU athletics announced their latest class to head into the schools Athletic Hall of Fame and there is a heavy lean to the hardwood.

Four of the six inductees are from the LSU men's and women's basketball teams and are headlined by former men’s basketball coach John Brady, who directed the Tigers to the 2006 Final Four and women’s basketball All-American Temeka Johnson who helped take the Lady Tigers to LSU’s first two Final Four teams in 2004 and 2005.

Joining the Hall in 2025 will be men’s golf coach J. Perry Cole, who guided LSU to NCAA national championships in 1940 and 1942; gymnast Rheagan Courville, a 23-time All-American; men’s basketball guard Ronald Dupree, who helped lead the Tigers to the 2000 NCAA Sweet 16; women’s basketball All-American Cornelia Gayden, the most prolific three-point shooter in school history.

“Each of the inductees in our 2025 Hall of Fame class epitomizes athletics excellence and a commitment to character and integrity,” said LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “This prestigious honor is well-earned based on the significant contributions each of these outstanding individuals has made to our university.”

Nominees are required to have earned a college degree in order to be considered by the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Election Board. The induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 19, at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.

2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Class