LSU suspends fraternity during drug, hazing investigation

BATON ROUGE - LSU revealed Thursday their decision to suspend Sigma Chi fraternity activities this week stemmed from an investigation into possible drug use and hazing during the past month.

Sigma Chi's International President sent out a letter saying they were suspending the LSU chapter as well.

The university sent a letter to Sigma Chi on Nov. 3 informing them of the decision to suspend all fraternity activities during their investigation. The letter said the alleged drug activity and hazing happened on Oct. 17 at the chapter house.

On that same day, a 21-year-old Sigma Chi member named Sawyer Reed died of a possible drug overdose at his home near campus. A toxicology report is pending in his death.

Reed's fraternity brothers told News 2 that while Reed had a "problem" his death was an unfortunate coincidence which had nothing to do with the incident at the chapter house.

LSU said the fraternity cannot host activities at their house or conduct meetings unless they get prior approval from the university. Members may still stay in the house, and may continue to hold meals there.

"Due to receiving allegations that a minority of our membership at the LSU chapter had engaged in drug use, we have placed the chapter on a period of interim suspension while we investigate and evaluate our chapter," the national office said in a statement.