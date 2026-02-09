LSU students pack Walk-Ons to watch Super Bowl, cheer on former Tigers

BATON ROUGE — Fans in Baton Rouge shared in the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday as LSU students packed Walk-Ons, turning the restaurant into a lively hub of football energy.

The crowd was loud Sunday night as students gathered to watch the big game and cheer on former Tigers now playing in the NFL. Friendly bets and bragging rights were all part of the Super Bowl atmosphere.

“For me, it's the Patriots winning because I bet him money, and I need to. I hope I get his money after the game,” Matthew Cory said.

TV screens lined the walls, tables were filled with friends, and every seat offered a front-row view of the action.

“Kind of like in the environment around you. Everyone, if you're on the same team, gets loud. It's a college area, so everyone's kind of in here rooting for somebody,” Mario Interiano said.

Some fans were focused on their favorite teams and players.

“Seahawks. I want Shaheed to get a ring,” Interiano said.

For many, it wasn’t just about the teams. It was about watching Baton Rouge-bred athletes on the biggest stage.

“Like Will Campbell was, you know, one of the main guys I watch. And, you know, watching him up there is definitely, like, a really cool experience. And you know, like I went to the same college that he went to,” Cory said.

This year, LSU has six former players in the Super Bowl. Five Tigers are with the New England Patriots — wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive tackle Will Campbell, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, and linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Bradyn Swinson. Former Tiger Anthony Bradford played for the Seattle Seahawks.

“It's really cool, like to know how big LSU is, and like, the special alumni that we have going here,” Cory added.