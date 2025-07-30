LSU Student Food Pantry receives more than $50k donation from Omaha Jell-O shot proceeds

BATON ROUGE — The money that Tiger fans spent on Jell-O shots in Omaha is already going back into the community.

The LSU Student Food Pantry received a $52,390 check from Rocco's Pizza & Cantina in Omaha, the bar that hosts the annual Jell-O Shot Challenge during the College World Series.

The money will stock the shelves and help LSU students in need, an LSU spokesperson said.

In total, Rocco's raised $130,009 for food pantries in Omaha and the cities of all eight world series teams, including an additional $10,000 donation from Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves.