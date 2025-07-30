90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Student Food Pantry receives more than $50k donation from Omaha Jell-O shot proceeds

30 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 3:11 PM July 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — The money that Tiger fans spent on Jell-O shots in Omaha is already going back into the community.

The LSU Student Food Pantry received a $52,390 check from Rocco's Pizza & Cantina in Omaha, the bar that hosts the annual Jell-O Shot Challenge during the College World Series.

The money will stock the shelves and help LSU students in need, an LSU spokesperson said.

In total, Rocco's raised $130,009 for food pantries in Omaha and the cities of all eight world series teams, including an additional $10,000 donation from Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days