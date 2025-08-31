LSU strength coach inspiring those around her following freak jet ski accident

BATON ROUGE -- An LSU assistant strength & conditioning coach is inspiring her co-workers, the athletes she works with, and more after returning to work following a freak jet ski accident.

On July 4, Katie Guillory was seriously injured, requiring hospitalization.

"Everyone who was there that day really just came together and kind of took on a task of what we needed to do to help. I was on the phone with 911, we had one of the other guys there tying a tourniquet around her leg," LSU Strength & Conditioning intern Savannah Schoenherr said.

Guillory told WBRZ that when she got to the hospital, she knew the odds didn't look good.

"When they said they were going to try and save my foot, obviously that was very hopeful," Guillory said.

After waking up from surgery, Guillory said the doctor said the surgery was unsuccessful and, therefore, amputation was the next course of action.

By Mid-July, she was out of the hospital and returned to work at her office just two days later.

"I was discharged on a Saturday, and then I told my boss I wanted to come in on Monday, and she thought that I was crazy," Guillory said.

During her time at the hospital, Brittany Atcherhoff, one of Katie's long-time friends, heard about the incident. She and a couple of friends decided to create a GoFundMe for Katie. They were hoping to raise around $20,000. They raised just shy of $72,000.

"I'd say Katie's been in my circle for a long time and adored her. Over the last few years, we've just become really close friends to a point where she's even come to Charleston and helped me with my kids, when my husband was out of town, and my kids know her as Aunt Katie," Atcherhoff said.

Guillory says it has been tough at times getting used to life with this new challenge. However, her co-workers got her a golf cart to help her get around campus.

"It has been a roller coaster of emotion so far, but all of those emotions have been met with support by staff members, or coaches, and/or athletes just asking how I'm doing and checking in," Guillory said.

Friends, family, and people she's never met before have been offering their support and help to her as she continues to do a job that she loves.

"It has been truly remarkable, and I say that from the bottom of my heart. From people I've never even met, from fellow amputees, from co-workers, friends I haven't seen in a long time," Guillory said.

Guillory says she has some things in the works to hopefully compete in the Paralympics in either 2028 or 2032.

"How intentional she is with every little thing that she does, and how intentional she's been with her recovery. Throughout this whole process and her return to work. Just the way she goes about everything that she does," Schoenherr said about Guillory.

A GoFundMe link for Guillory is available here.