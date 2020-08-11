Latest Weather Blog
LSU sports venues won't accept cash this fall; university eliminating physical tickets for football
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics announced Thursday it will not accept cash for transactions at any of its venues for the remainder of 2020.
All transactions conducting during home sporting events will now be conducted strictly via credit card or mobile payment methods.
The announcement comes just a day after the school's athletics department said all football tickets will be distributed and checked on game day through digital means this season.
There will be no physical season ticket books or paper tickets available this year, and print-at-home tickets will be discontinued. Ticketholders will be able to access their tickets through digital wallets or smartphones in the fall.
Anyone who doesn't have a smart phone will be able to request alternative options online.
