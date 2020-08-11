76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU sports venues won't accept cash this fall; university eliminating physical tickets for football

1 week 4 days 20 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 July 30, 2020 11:00 AM July 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics announced Thursday it will not accept cash for transactions at any of its venues for the remainder of 2020.

All transactions conducting during home sporting events will now be conducted strictly via credit card or mobile payment methods.

The announcement comes just a day after the school's athletics department said all football tickets will be distributed and checked on game day through digital means this season.

There will be no physical season ticket books or paper tickets available this year, and print-at-home tickets will be discontinued. Ticketholders will be able to access their tickets through digital wallets or smartphones in the fall. 

Anyone who doesn't have a smart phone will be able to request alternative options online.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days