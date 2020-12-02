64°
LSU sports legend Skip Bertman hospitalized

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Skip Bertman, LSU's former head baseball coach and athletic director, is in the hospital this week.

Sources close to Bertman confirmed Wednesday that Bertman was receiving treatment and was doing "okay."

Bertman, who is 82 years old, has tested negative for COVID-19. 

This is a developing story.

