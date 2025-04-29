71°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball uses huge 6th inning to beat Florida
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has some late-season momentum.
The Tigers used an 8-run sixth inning to beat Florida on Monday night and claim a series victory against the No. 8 team in the country.
After going into the sixth inning tied at two with the Gators, LSU took advantage of Florida's inability to throw strikes and got a few timely hits to claim a 10-2 run-rule victory.
LSU now improves to 39-11 and 11-10 in SEC play. The Tigers end the regular season later this week with a three-game series at Arkansas that starts on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill to ban balloon releases fails House
-
Twice the gift of life: Baton Rouge mother saves daughter with kidney...
-
Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moves on to Top 10
-
Lane closures set across three nights so road crews can hang signs...
-
FedEx prepares notice to close facility off Coursey Boulevard; 74 would be...