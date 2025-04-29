LSU softball uses huge 6th inning to beat Florida

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has some late-season momentum.

The Tigers used an 8-run sixth inning to beat Florida on Monday night and claim a series victory against the No. 8 team in the country.

After going into the sixth inning tied at two with the Gators, LSU took advantage of Florida's inability to throw strikes and got a few timely hits to claim a 10-2 run-rule victory.

LSU now improves to 39-11 and 11-10 in SEC play. The Tigers end the regular season later this week with a three-game series at Arkansas that starts on Thursday.