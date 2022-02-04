LSU Softball to host regional as No. 13 overall seed

Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU softball team has been selected as the No. 13 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Softball Championships and will host the Baton Rouge Regional with Louisiana-Lafayette, McNeese State and Fairfield May 19-21 at Tiger Park.

LSU will take on Fairfield at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at Tiger Park, with McNeese State and Louisiana-Lafayette playing in the first game of the regional at 3 p.m.

A seeded team for the third consecutive season, the Tigers come into the postseason with a 41-18 overall record, qualifying for the SEC Tournament final for the second straight season.

LSU finished the year earning wins over Missouri, Tennessee and Auburn to solidify its place among the top 16 teams in the country, as the team is one of all 13 teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the NCAA Tournament.