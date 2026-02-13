Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball splits games in Clearwater tournament
CLEARWATER, Fla. - No. 12 LSU softball suffered their first loss Thursday morning, but bounced back to win their second game in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.
The Tigers were shut out by No. 11 Nebraska. LSU recorded six hits, but three errors against the Cornhuskers pushed Nebraska to a big lead. The Tigers weren't able to send their runners home and lost 6-0.
In their second game of the day, the Tiger bats were a lot hotter as they beat No. 23 Oklahoma State.
Tori Edwards started the scoring party with her third home run of the season. The solo homer gave LSU an early lead.
The Tigers would pile on the runs with four reaching home plater in the third inning, and four more in the seventh inning.
LSU improves to 7-1 on the season. They resume the Clearwater tournament on Friday afternoon when they take on #22 Duke at 3:30 p.m.
