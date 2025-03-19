LSU softball moves up to No. 3 in nation

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team is now No. 3 in the nation.

The Tigers earned the No. 3 ranking in NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll thanks to a 27-1 overall record and 12-game win streak.

LSU swept Kentucky over the weekend to open SEC play.

The Tigers travel to Georgia to play a three-game series with the Bulldogs starting on Friday.