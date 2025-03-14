67°
LSU softball moves up Friday game time against Kentucky

Thursday, March 13 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras
Image courtesy: @LSUsoftball

BATON ROUGE — LSU softball's first game in SEC play on Friday has been moved up an hour and a half due to a forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.

No. 4 LSU is now set to face No. 23 Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. on Friday to start their first conference series. The game was previously scheduled for 6 p.m. 

The game will be available for stream on the SEC Network+. 

Going into the Friday game, LSU is 24-1 and 5-0 against top 25 teams. 

Saturday and Sunday's game are set to start at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m.

