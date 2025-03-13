69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball moves up Friday game time against Kentucky
BATON ROUGE — LSU softball's first game in SEC play on Friday has been moved up an hour and a half due to a forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.
No. 4 LSU is now set to face No. 23 Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. on Friday to start their first conference series. The game was previously scheduled for 6 p.m.
The game will be available for stream on the SEC Network+.
Going into the Friday game, LSU is 24-1 and 5-0 against top 25 teams.
Trending News
Saturday and Sunday's game are set to start at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported
-
Zachary community lights the night for policeman, firefighter killed in line of...
-
LSU starts Spring football practices with new look