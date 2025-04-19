LSU softball loses series to Texas in rubber match on Saturday

Image courtesy: @LSUSoftball

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 9 LSU dropped their series to No. 3 Texas as the Longhorns walked it off in game three. The final score was 6-5.

In the sixth inning, the game was tied 1-1. That was until LSU's McKenzie Redoutey hit a two-run home run to right center field for the Tigers to take the lead.

Texas would respond in the bottom half of the inning. Joley Mitchell put the Longhorns ahead with a three-run homer of her own.

It was back and forth for the rest of the game between the Tigers and Longhorns.

LSU led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but with a runner on third base, Texas was trying to win.

Mia Scott hit a chopper to pitcher Sydney Berzon, but the throw to first was not in time for the final out. A runner came home from third and the catch was not made by LSU for the out.

Texas was able to count the run and walk it off 6-5.

LSU has dropped their second straight SEC series. They are back home on Tuesday to face McNeese. They'll then host Florida for a series from Saturday-Monday.