LSU softball heading to Tempe for NCAA Regional

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will make its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance after receiving the No. 2 seed in the Tempe Regional May 20-22. The Tigers will hit the road though for the first time since 2014.

Regional host and No. 8 seed Arizona State will be the top seed in the regional, while San Diego State and Cal State Fullerton will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seed, respectively. The Tigers will take on San Diego State on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

The Tigers receive a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th consecutive season and has a record of 81-52 in the Big Dance with six NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2012, 2015-2017). Head coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the Women’s College World Series four times.

LSU enters the 2022 Softball NCAA Tournament with a 34-21 record behind the nation’s third toughest strength of schedule.

"I think good matchup was honestly like our hitters are going to be a really good hitters matchup against them like, I don't think they're gonna hit us in any type of regards and honestly I think our pitching and defense is going to hold it together a little bit better than theirs we played in sec a little bit PAC 12 There's a few opponents that take a slide by the SEC there's no slide by opponent," said Junior Georgia Clark.