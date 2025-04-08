LSU softball head coach Beth Torina talks ahead of weekend series against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball head coach Beth Torina spoke Tuesday about the Tigers' upcoming game against Louisiana Tech, and a trip to the Lone Star State.

LSU is 34-5 on the season with an 8-4 record in conference play.

First pitch between LSU and Louisiana Tech at Tiger Park is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will air on SEC Network+.

The Tigers will then face No. 3 Texas A&M this weekend in a three-game series on the road before staying in Texas to play the No. 1 Texas Longhorns April 17-19.