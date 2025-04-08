73°
LSU softball head coach Beth Torina talks ahead of weekend series against Texas A&M

50 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 4:18 PM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball head coach Beth Torina spoke Tuesday about the Tigers' upcoming game against Louisiana Tech, and a trip to the Lone Star State.

LSU is 34-5 on the season with an 8-4 record in conference play.

First pitch between LSU and Louisiana Tech at Tiger Park is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will air on SEC Network+.  

The Tigers will then face No. 3 Texas A&M this weekend in a three-game series on the road before staying in Texas to play the No. 1 Texas Longhorns April 17-19. 

