73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball head coach Beth Torina talks ahead of weekend series against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball head coach Beth Torina spoke Tuesday about the Tigers' upcoming game against Louisiana Tech, and a trip to the Lone Star State.
LSU is 34-5 on the season with an 8-4 record in conference play.
First pitch between LSU and Louisiana Tech at Tiger Park is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will air on SEC Network+.
Trending News
The Tigers will then face No. 3 Texas A&M this weekend in a three-game series on the road before staying in Texas to play the No. 1 Texas Longhorns April 17-19.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
-
2une In Previews: Sneaker Fest 2025
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season