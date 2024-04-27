75°
LSU softball drops series opener to No. 15 Arkansas after offense struggles again

1 hour 15 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 11:13 PM April 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball's offense continues to really struggle.

The No. 7 Tigers just pushed across one run on three hits in Friday night's 2-1 loss at home to No. 15 Arkansas. LSU has scored just two runs in their last four SEC games.

Sydney Berzon pitched seven innings for the Tigers and allowed two runs.

LSU is now 35-12 overall and 11-11 in SEC play. The Tigers host Arkansas on Saturday at 4 p.m.

