Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball drops series finale to Alabama, 8-5
BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU softball won the series over No. 23 Alabama, but they lost in the series finale, 8-5.
After leading 1-0 after a sacrifice fly from Maci Bergeron in the first inning, the Crimson Tide caught up. Lauren Johnson hit an RBI single to tie the game 1-1.
From there, Alabama would tack on seven more runs to lead LSU for most of the game.
LSU tried to catch up in the final inning with a Tori Edwards two-run home run to left field, but it wasn't enough to top the Tide.
LSU falls to 34-5 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play.
LSU will play LA Tech at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before heading on a two week road trip when they'll face Texas A&M and Texas in back-to-back weekend series.
Trending News
Wednesday's game against LA Tech will be streamed on the SEC Network+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2025 Rock the Country attendees give thoughts on their experience
-
'Everything from scratch:' Owner of Iverstine Butcher talks about upcoming feature on...
-
Crews put out house fire in Addis
-
Man jailed in California after allegedly killing parents in Amite facing new...
-
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's holding free Easter photo sessions
Sports Video
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season
-
Southern baseball clinches series win in a rubber match with Grambling
-
LSU softball opens series with win