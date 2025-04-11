LSU softball drops game one to Texas A&M, 12-7

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. - No. 5 LSU softball drops game one of their series with No. 3 Texas A&M, 12-7, Friday night.

The Aggies got out to an early 3-0 lead courtesy of a Mac Barbara home run.

LSU quickly responded. They scored five runs in the second inning to take the lead. Three RBI singles, an RBI double and a sacrifice fly out would give the Tigers a 5-3 lead.

Texas A&M had their own answer as well. They scored in every inning except the bottom of the third.

LSU tried to rally and catch up in the top of the seventh. They were able to plate two more runs off of a McKenzie Redoutey sacrifice fly and a bases loaded walk.

However, it wasn't enough to upset the Aggies.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon did not have her best performance. She threw four innings and allowed eight hits, nine runs, four walks and only recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers and Aggies are set for game two of the series at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Davis Diamond. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.