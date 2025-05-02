LSU softball drops game one of series to Arkansas 12-9

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - LSU softball fell in game one to Arkansas 12-9 after an intense, back and forth match up.

LSU fell behind early in the game after pitcher Sydney Berzon gave up three home runs in the bottom of the first. LSU trailed 7-0 after the first inning.

The Tigers came alive and scored five runs between the second and third inning to make a comeback.

LSU made it a one-run ball game in the fifth inning capped off by a home run by Jalia Lassiter.

However, Arkansas would come back in front in the bottom of the fifth with their fourth homer of the game to take a 12-8 lead.

LSU would add on one more run in the sixth, but not enough to get the victory.

The Tigers and Razorbacks will play game two at 6 p.m. on Friday.