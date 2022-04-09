51°
LSU softball comes back in the seventh to beat Texas A&M 2-1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU softball team got a much-needed win tonight, coming back down 1-0 in the ninth. The Tigers snap a four-game losing streak.
Ali Newland got the seventh inning started with a solo shot into left field — her fifth home run of the year.
The Tigers will now look to win their first series in four weeks tomorrow at 2 p.m.
