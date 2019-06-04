LSU shortstop Josh Smith drafted by Yankees

SEACAUCUS, NJ - LSU shortstop Josh Smith was selected by the New York Yankees with the 67th pick in the MLB draft.

The slot value for that pick is $976,700.

The junior is batting a team leading .364 at the plate this season with 9 homeruns and 41 rbi.

Smith was drafted in the 38th round of the draft back in 2016 before deciding to play at LSU.

Smith's LSU career is not over yet as the tiger prepares for the 2019 NCAA Super Regionals against Florida State.