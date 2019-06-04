76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU shortstop Josh Smith drafted by Yankees

1 hour 58 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 June 03, 2019 11:17 PM June 03, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

SEACAUCUS, NJ - LSU shortstop Josh Smith was selected by the New York Yankees with the 67th pick in the MLB draft.

The slot value for that pick is $976,700.

The junior is batting a team leading .364 at the plate this season with 9 homeruns and 41 rbi.

Smith was drafted in the 38th round of the draft back in 2016 before deciding to play at LSU.

Smith's LSU career is not over yet as the tiger prepares for the 2019 NCAA Super Regionals against Florida State.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days