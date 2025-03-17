LSU's Steven Milam making seamless transition to shortstop

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team has won 15 straight games and is 20-1 overall this season.

The Tigers' pitching, offense, and defense have come together to help the team win in a variety of different ways. In a weekend sweep over Missouri, the Tigers only had one error on defense.

Shortstop Steven Milam helped turn a few double plays, and like the whole season so far, looked very comfortable at his new position (in college).

Milam played second base during his freshman season at LSU before moving over to shortstop this season.

"You have talent, and then you have guys that have great background, and him and his dad worked tirelessly growing up at being a great defensive player," said head coach Jay Johnson. "He kind of built his life around it, I know I heard it in one interview he gave in here after a game like, how much it means to him to be the shortstop at LSU, and that's what he wanted to do and he earned it, we didn't give it to him, he earned it. He's the best shortstop in college baseball right now."

No. 2 LSU is back in action Tuesday at 6:30 PM against New Orleans at Alex Box Stadium.