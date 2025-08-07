LSU's run game is a work in progress during fall camp

BATON ROUGE - As LSU continues their preparations in fall camp, they're looking to improve in the run game.

By the end of the 2024 season, LSU was ranked last in the SEC in their rushing attack, only rushing for 1,513 net yards.

This season is also a work in progress as the Tigers prepare a fairly new offensive line that has shown some weak spots in camp. However, head coach Brian Kelly likes to see the weaknesses early in order to correct them before it's time to take the field.

The Tiger running back room has talent, but is still young. Caden Durham took the starting job after some impressive performances last season as a freshman. He finished the year with 753 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Liberty Magnet alum Kaleb Jackson also returns for his junior season. Jackson didn't see as much action in 2024, but still brings power and experience to the room.

LSU also signed five-star running back, Harlem Berry, from New Orleans. Kelly says Berry is still adjusting to the nuances of college level football, but expects him to take snaps this season.

LSU will have Thursday off as a recovery day before getting back to practice on Friday.