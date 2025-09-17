LSU's linebacker room showed the quality of their depth against Florida

BATON ROUGE - When LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected early in LSU's game against Florida, it was up to sophomore Davhon Keys to step up and help his team.

Keys played the rest of the game in place of Weeks and there was no drop off in production at his position.

Keys led the team in tackles with 14 total tackles, 6 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks.

In order for LSU's defense to get to this point with their depth, Keys says that it took all of them to play for each other.

Keys also said he enjoyed playing with other linebackers that haven't seen a lot of playing time like Tylen Singleton and Whit's younger brother Zach Weeks. The youngest of the Weeks brother came in when the oldest, West Weeks, went down with injury.

LSU's quality of depth at that position along with other groups on the defense can carry them a long way this season if the performances like they had against Florida continue.

LSU is now the top team in the SEC in run defense, second in scoring defense and sixth in total defense.

The Tigers now prepare for the Southeastern Lions to come to town on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.