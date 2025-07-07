LSU's Flau'jae Johnson takes home gold for USA on international stage

SANTIAGO - LSU women's basketball player Flau'jae Johnson helped lead the US basketball team to international championship.

The team played against Brazil in the finals of the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile on Sunday.

Johnson was one of 12 collegiate players on the team, which went 7-0 in the tournament. She averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and one assist per game.

Johnson's top performance occurred in the quarterfinal round against the Dominican Republic on July 4. She finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Prior to Sunday's championship win, the US last defeated Brazil in the 2021 semifinals.