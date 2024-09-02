LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC

Las Vegas - Since LSU's season opener loss to USC went final, many fans in Tiger nation have been pointing the blame at a plethora of problems and things that went wrong for the Tigers.

In reality, LSU simply did not play complimentary football like Brian Kelly has stressed during fall camp.

On their first drive of the game, LSU got within reach of the endzone, but USC forced the turnover on downs. By the end, some could think that if a different call was made, it could've been a difference maker.

LSU had plenty of chances to defeat the Trojans, but Coach Kelly is frustrated with the team's mindset of thinking the game is over before the clock hits zero.

There were defensive improvements. There was more third down stops, seven pass break ups as well as seven tackles for loss. Blake Baker's defense did not make things easy on Lincoln Riley's USC offense. There were still some mistakes. Nothing was perfect.

However, Kelly wants LSU to be able to score when they get into the red zone. They were forced to kick a field goal twice to keep them in the game, but touchdowns in those scenarios would have been the difference in winning or losing that match up.

Kelly was very animated and angry with his team after the game. This is the fifth season opener in a row that LSU has lost, and the third straight under Brian Kelly.

The Tigers are set to face Nicholls in their home opener on Saturday Sept. 7. Kick off is at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.