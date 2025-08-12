LSU's Bernard Gooden makes noise with play and personality at fall camp

BATON ROUGE - Bernard Gooden is one of 18 players who transferred to LSU this offseason, and while he wasn't the Tigers most prized portal addition, he's making noise in fall camp.

The South Florida transfer is an undersized defensive tackle, listed at 6-foot-1 and 268 pounds, but he's been causing issues for the Tigers offensive line at practice.

"The thing that he does really well because he is so twitchy and has such good get off, his second foot's in the ground before the offense lineman, so even though he might be giving up 30 pounds, he's able to get leverage and get power and the offense lineman doesn't have his second foot in the ground," said LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Gooden outgoing personality is also making an impact on the Tigers.

"He's really loud, you are going to know he's in the room, so he carries that each and every single day," cornerback Ashton Stamps said of Gooden.

"Bernard Gooden has been a joy in every sense of the word to coach, he is high energy," said Baker.

"I feel like I get better as I talk, the more trash I talk the, the more my X-factor come on," Gooden.

This is Gooden's final season of college eligibility.