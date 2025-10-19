LSU's baseball team to meet with President Donald Trump to celebrate 2025 NCAA National Championship win

BATON ROUGE - LSU's baseball team is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at a White House ceremony on Monday to celebrate winning the NCAA National Championship.

LSU beat Coastal Carolina to win its eighth national championship, making this the third visit the Tigers baseball team has made to the White House, with the last two taking place in 2009 and 1991.

The Tigers, joined by their 2025 NAIA National Championship-winning LSU-Shreveport baseball team, will also tour the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

The ceremony will take place on Oct. 20 at 3:00 p.m. and can be viewed here.