LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson to start the season

BATON ROUGE — LSU rose to No. 3 in the AP Poll after a 17-10 win over Clemson this weekend.

Going into the game, LSU was No. 9 in the poll.

The newest poll, released Tuesday, placed Clemson at No. 8.

LSU returns home Saturday for a three-game stretch starting with a matchup against Louisiana Tech, followed by Southeastern Louisiana and Florida.

The full Week 2 AP Top 25 can be found here.