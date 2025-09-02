90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson to start the season

49 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 1:06 PM September 02, 2025 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU rose to No. 3 in the AP Poll after a 17-10 win over Clemson this weekend.

Going into the game, LSU was No. 9 in the poll. 

The newest poll, released Tuesday, placed Clemson at No. 8.

LSU returns home Saturday for a three-game stretch starting with a matchup against Louisiana Tech, followed by Southeastern Louisiana and Florida. 

The full Week 2 AP Top 25 can be found here.

