LSU reveals alcohol rules for Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The SEC is lifting its ban preventing alcohol sales at its sports venues. That includes Tiger Stadium.

According to a news release from the Southeastern Conference, fans will be able to buy beer and wine at concession stands. The new rules would go into effect starting Aug. 1, just in time for football season.

Per SEC rules, booze sales will be cut off at the end of the 3rd quarter of football games and during the top of the 7th inning in baseball games. For basketball, sales will stop during the 12-minute commercial break in the second half for men's games and at the end of the third quarter for women's.

LSU kicks off its football season against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31 in Tiger Stadium.

On July 25, LSU posted its plan for alcohol in Tiger Stadium.

Beginning in the fall of 2019, beer and wine sales will be available for fans ages 21 and over inside Tiger Stadium, LSU said. Aramark, LSU Athletics’ concessionaire, will sell a variety of domestic and imported beer as well as red and white wines at most concession stands inside Tiger Stadium. The sales of alcoholic beverages will end at the conclusion of the third quarter in football.

LSU Athletics Policy and Code of Conduct for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverage Policy:

The possession or consumption of alcohol not sold in the venue is expressly prohibited.

No more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.

Alcoholic beverages must be poured into a cup.

A valid ID is required for each transaction.

Alcohol will not be served to fans who are visibly intoxicated.

Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter of the game for football.

Code of Conduct:

Stadium personnel and law enforcement will monitor fan behavior. Ejection without refund, arrest, or refusal of sale or consumption of alcohol could result for reasons not limited to: