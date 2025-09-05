LSU releases contraflow map for post-game traffic during 2025 football season

BATON ROUGE — The Tigers are returning to Death Valley this weekend for the first home game of the season against Louisiana Tech, and that means contraflow traffic is back after Louisiana Saturday Nights.

LSU released a map detailing traffic flow after the game.

Cars will be directed to several exit routes, moving in one direction away from campus and leading to the interstate. Here are the routes away from campus:

- Drivers can take Gourrier Avenue to River Road and turn left.

- Drivers can take Nicholson Drive away from campus, going either north or south.

- Drivers can take several campus roads to Highland Road heading southeast toward I-10.

The full map for post-game contraflow can be found below:

"May Street, located between the LSU Lakes off of Dalrymple Drive, will be closed for the 2025 season due to the LSU Lakes Project. In addition, the East Lakeshore underpass will be closed for all of 2025," LSU said.

For more gameday resources, click here for a list of DOs and DON'Ts for tailgating.