LSU reactivates Corps of Cadets during halftime at military tribute game

1 hour 51 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, November 15 2025 Nov 15, 2025 November 15, 2025 3:17 PM November 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU formally reinstated its Corps of Cadets during a ceremony at Saturday's military tribute game in Tiger Stadium. 

The ceremony, featuring Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, LSU President Wade Rousse and other military officials, marked the return of the 165-year-old tradition of military training and leadership at the university, with LSU offering military training since its founding as the Louisiana State Seminary of Learning and Military Academy in 1860. 

The program's reactivation was led by LSU Board of Supervisors member Rico Alvendia, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and Iraq war combat veteran.

“As a veteran, I believe there is incredible value in restoring the Corps of Cadets. This program honors the university’s long-standing military heritage while preparing future leaders who embody the values of service, discipline, and excellence that define LSU,” Alvendia said. 

The reconstituted program will include two pathways, an ROTC track for students pursuing careers in the armed services and a civilian leadership track for students interested in supporting fields like national defense and cybersecurity. 

The Corps will be housed in the freshly renovated Emerging Technologies Center near LSU's Digital Media Center. 

