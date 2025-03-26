72°
LSU police searching for three persons of interest in on-campus vehicle burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are trying to identify three people they believe to be connected to several attempted vehicle burglaries on LSU's campus.
Officials shared the above pictures saying the three people pictured above are believed to be connected to the burglaries and an attempted vehicle theft that happened on campus.
Detectives did not share a time frame for the alleged burglaries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
