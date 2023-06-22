87°
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes breaks SEC record for strikeouts in a season

Thursday, June 22 2023
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes surpassed another prolific Tiger as he recorded his 203rd strikeout of the season, breaking former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald's SEC record 202 strikeouts in a season in the second inning versus No. 1 Wake Forest.

Skenes joined LSU after playing at Air Force as both a hitter and a pitcher. However, once he focused on pitching full-time, he cemented himself in the record books after a season where he earned the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation's best player.

Skenes parallels McDonald in other ways; McDonald got drafted first overall in 1989 and Skenes projects the best pitcher and as a top-3 pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

