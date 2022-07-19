87°
LSU opening Popeyes on campus in late fall
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Tuesday they will be welcoming Popeyes as the newest dining option on campus in the fall.
The Popeyes will be located inside The 5 and have counter service, a dine-in option and a walk-up window to place orders. LSU says students will be able to pay with TigerCASH, Paw Points, credit cards and cash.
??COMING SOON TO LSU?? pic.twitter.com/JrHWkyYmiT— LSU (@LSU) July 19, 2022
LSU will be the first school in the SEC to have a Popeyes on campus.
