LSU officials confirm female student's death at dorm

BATON ROUGE - Police and ambulances responded to a death at a residential building on LSU's campus Tuesday.

Authorities first responded to Cypress Hall around 4 p.m. where initial reports said a person was found unresponsive. University officials confirmed to WBRZ that a body of a female student was found inside the dorm.

The East Baton Rouge coroner showed up to the scene shortly after to receive the body.

Initial cause of death or identity of the student had not been released yet.

According the school's newspaper, students are attempting to host a vigil outside of Cypress Hall Tuesday night.