LSU offensive lineman Lance Heard not traveling with team for bowl game, "looking at his role with LSU"
BATON ROUGE - Former five-star and freshman offensive lineman Lance Heard did not travel with the LSU football team to the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.
According to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander, head coach Brian Kelly said Friday that LSU talked with Heard and his family regarding his future role, and those will resume after the bowl game Jan. 1.
“I think he's looking at his role at LSU, evaluating it,” Kelly said. “There's been some conversations. We're taking some time. We'll re-engage and have some more conversations after the game.”
Heard played in all 12 of LSU's games this season, including a start against Army. Heard was rated a five-star prospect out of Neville High School in Monroe.
